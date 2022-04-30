The BTM Player Profile: Matt Ogle

Louisville, Kentucky’s Matt Ogle recently picked up his first PBA singles title when he defeated Sam Cooley to secure the PBA Shark Championship on April 19, 2023. His path to the PBA Tour was quite an adventure, with plenty of adversity along the way.

Prior to his victory, we were fortunate enough to catch up with him to discuss topics ranging from his days as a youth bowler, his transition from one-handed to two-handed technique, and some of the best advice he’s ever received.

(Please note that our questions appear in bold italics, and Matt’s answers appear in standard typeface.)

Who was the coach, or coaches, that helped guide you along your path?

My coaches over the years were a combination of a lot of people. I took the knowledge from everyone and combined it to make one style. My main coaches were Roy Kellow, Mike Wolfe, and Tony Lambert.

What is the best advice you have received, and who did it come from?

The best advice I received was to bowl against the pins, not my opponent, and that I have no friends when I’m in competition. Mr. Kellow always said if I can beat the pins, then I’ll beat my opponent, and we can be friends off the lanes.

On the flip side, what is the best advice you have given someone else?

I give the same advice when I coach or am involved in a clinic, and that is to practice with a purpose. By that, I mean when you go practice, don’t always go to throw strikes. Practice bowling all over the lane, ...