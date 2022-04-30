The PWBA Round Table: 2023 Highlights, Practice Habits, and What's Next

As 2023 comes to a close, it’s worth looking at some of the highlights this year from the PWBA and talking to some of the moment-makers from this year.

There were several “career firsts” this season, such as Lindsay Boomershine winning the USBC Queens, which was her first career title and also a major. Bryanna Cote also won her first major title by winning the US Women’s Open, and Caitlyn Johnson won the PWBA Pepsi Open for her first career title. Jordan Richard earned her first Player of the Year award five years after being named Rookie of the Year in 2018, while Hope Gramly took home this year’s Rookie of the Year award.

I recently talked to Jordan Richard, Lindsay Boomershine, and Hope Gramly to discuss the highlights of their 2023 seasons, what their practice sessions look like, and what’s next for them in 2024.

2023 Player of the Year: Jordan Richard

Jordan more than doubled her career tour titles count in the 2023 season, won back-to-back events, had back-to-back 300s in one event, and got engaged. I’m certain I’m missing a few of her other highlights of the year, so I asked her all about it.

What is more exciting: Player of the Year or getting engaged?

JR: “They’re both exciting in their own way. I would say getting engaged is more exciting because, hopefully, it’s only one time in my life. I plan to get Player of the Year multiple times.”

What’s exciting is that Jordan is one of only four players so far to win both Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. She is also only 27 years old and was one of the youngest, if not the youngest, since the reinstatement of the PWBA tour in 2015 to have won that prestigious and extremely difficult-to-earn award. (The youngest Player of the Year in PWBA history is Aleta ...