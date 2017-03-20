Thumb Timing

Article Contents

  • 1. So what is good thumb timing?
  • 2. Pitch demystified
  • 3. Universal truths
    • 3.1. The tighter the thumbhole, the faster you get out of it
    • 3.2. Reverse pitch allows for a fast exit and forward pitch delays it.
  • 4. Forward pitch
  • 5. Interchangeable thumbs

A thumbhole is pretty much just a complicating factor in our game. In fact, if I consider challenging lane conditions, tough crosses, or other difficulties in bowling, I’d still pick the thumbhole as the most annoying.

One solution, of course, is not to use your thumb for gripping purposes like Chuck Lande, Mike Miller, or Jason Belmonte. That certainly takes care of any issues. Another effective method for dealing with thumbhole fit annoyances is to use interchangeable thumbs.

I think that interchangeable thumbs are almost as significant a development in bowling as adding the 10th pin! Yes, I know, that seems pretty dramatic. Well, there is way too much drama in sticking in thumbholes, delay of game penalties while folks search for their tape applicator, the tape itself, put tape in, take the tape out, store the gross used tape on the console, and other thumbhole taping irritants.

Interchangeable thumb molds make most of that go away. There are still the rare occurrences when folks struggle to get the mold out, but it doesn’t happen very frequently. Problems with interchangeable thumbs are unremarkable, in my opinion, compared to the issues with traditional thumbholes. More on that later….

If your thumb gets out of the ball at the right time with a quick, clean exit, you can put lots of stuff on the ball. If ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

The PWBA Round Table: Targeting Tips and Gripping Accessories

Featuring Rocio Restrepo, Josie Earnest, and Missy Parkin

By Heather D'Errico

Five Focus Areas for Tuning Up Your Physical Game

By Rob Mautner

Ouch! Common Bowling Injuries and How to Avoid Them

By Phil Regan

A Look at the 2017 USBC Open Championships

Insights and tips from several top amateurs on how to attack this year's event

By Chris Hester

Pin-to-PAP Distance and Its Effect on Bowling Ball Motion

An exploration of its importance (or lack thereof)

By Bill Sempsrott

Susie Minshew

About Susie Minshew

Susie Minshew is a USBC Gold Coach, Master Silver Instructor, a regional PWBA champion, and past president of IBPSIA. She has authored two new books, Whoever Finds It First, Wins and Bowling Whisperer. Visit her online at www.strikeability.com.