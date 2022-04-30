900 Global Wolverine Dark Moss

General Info

Brand:
Name:Wolverine Dark Moss
Reviewed:August 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:S70 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:4K - Fast
Color:Dark Moss
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Lacerate 2.0
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

900 Global brings back the Wolverine name with the release of the Wolverine Dark Moss. This ball uses the same S70 Pearl coverstock and Lacerate 2.0 core that was found on the original Wolverine, but it comes in a new color and it features the new 4K – Fast box finish that is now being used on many Storm, Roto Grip, and 900 Global releases. The 4K – Fast finish is achieved by using each sanding grit on the ball all the way up to 4000 grit and not using any polish or compound. Despite this process resulting in a very smooth surface finish, the reduction in length was noticeable for our testers between this ball and the 1500 grit polished original Wolverine.

Stroker had the best reaction from the Wolverine Dark Moss out of our three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. Where the original Wolverine struggled with having too much length on this pattern, this ball revved up earlier, created a bigger footprint in the oil, and gave him a stronger motion through the pin deck. He played inside of the original Wolverine, and he was only a board outside of his laydown point with the Reality Check. The S70 Pearl cover on the Dark Moss retained energy better for him than the S84 Beta Hybrid cover on the Reality Check, while the unpolished box finish wasn’t as sensitive to the oil as the polished original Wolverine. He found the motion to be a little earlier and a little less downlane compared to his Altered Reality in transition, but he had no trouble following the

