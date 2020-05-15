Applying Bowling's Golden Rules

For this final article in the Bowling’s Golden Rules series, we will discuss putting all the rules together, how to apply them, and what it takes to stay on track. First, let’s have a quick recap of the fundamentals of each rule.

Golden rule #1: You can’t out-execute a bad fit

You simply can’t out-bowl a bad ball fit. Whatever level you play at, in any sport, the equipment you use must be made-to-measure for you.

There is only so far you can go with one-size-fits-all equipment. My wife has a great line about house balls: “They are made for everyone and fit no one!” They are great to get you started, but once you play on a regular basis, you need proper fitting equipment—and the meaning of this has evolved over time!

As you will see when reading further on in this article, the main theme will be about your thought processes. This first rule is about an external process that is key to achieving shot repetition, but even this rule can affect your mental approach because if you are uncomfortable physically, you will not perform well mentally.

Golden rule #2: You can’t out-score bad ball motion

Once you have properly-fitted equipment, you have to treat the balls as tools, and you need the right tool for the job. No matter how good a player you are, you will not out-score a lesser player if they have the correct ball motion and you don’t. Ball motion is a combination of your physical tools and the equipment, so you need to recognize the importance of both.

Scoring happens for a reason and it starts at completely the opposite end of the lane than most people would think. For you to score consistently, the ball has to exit the lane in the correct place. To do that, it has to go through the pins the correct way. In order for that to happen, it has to hit the headpin in the right place for your motion. To do that, it ...