In this recurring feature, I’ll be answering questions from Bowling This Month readers, or questions I’ve received from bowlers I work with, that might not require the depth of a full-length article, but that can definitely benefit more than just the person who happened to ask. Think of it as a Dear Abby column for bowlers.

If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so that I can address them in a future article. Please note that I can only answer a few questions each time, so if your question is not answered this month, please be patient and I’ll be sure to address it in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I have a lot of issues with ejecting my thumb before I hit the ball and would like to have a plan that would help me to get the thumb out cleaner. After bowling for more than 40 years, I am willing to try anything (short of bowling two-handed) to fix this.

Thumb exit is without a doubt one of the toughest issues that one-handed bowlers face. While you may have already looked into your fit, let’s start there with some important considerations before looking at your physical execution.

First, aside from the more obvious considerations such as the length of the spans and the pitches of the holes, persistent thumb exit issues are often related to the shape of the thumb hole itself. These are the details that excellent ball drillers will pride themselves on, and ...