As someone who is just making a return to the competitive bowling scene myself, and with the season fast approaching, I thought it would make sense to discuss how to get ready to compete after a bit of a break from bowling.

I took a pretty significant break due to pregnancy and childbirth. Overall, I felt okay coming back, but between having a newborn and also getting back to work with my clients, I didn’t have much time to devote to practicing right away. Bowlers of any level and age can take breaks between seasons, either due to injury or for other personal reasons.

With this in mind, here are my top five tips for working your way back into competitive bowling after a brief (or long) hiatus.

Start with the end in mind

Start by asking yourself a few questions:

What am I working toward now that I’m back to bowling again?

What are my league bowling and tournament goals?

Where would I like to be at the end of this next bowling season?

What would I like to have accomplished by this time next year?

Once you have established what you want to achieve, the required level of effort and planning will become clearer. If your goal is to bowl in professional events and cash, it is going to require some serious work. That level of preparation is far greater than if you want to win smaller local events or win your league, but those kinds of goals also require effort and planning.

Know where you’re going

The idea is that if you know what you want to accomplish and/or the caliber of bowler you want to be by a certain time, it will guide your preparation and keep you motivated. Commitment will be even more important on the days you don’t feel like going to the center ...