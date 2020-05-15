Health Coaching FAQs - Part 1

As a Registered Dietitian and Certified Health Coach, I am often asked several of the same questions on a daily basis. I especially get these questions from bowlers, since you are my primary clientele. I thought it would be a great idea to lay them out in a “frequently asked questions” format. Over the course of this series, I hope I can answer at least one of the questions you may have had yourself.

Once you have a better understanding of your body type and the possible advantages and disadvantages of certain habits, this can guide your overall health. When you are a healthier person, you feel better, you have less pain, and you have more confidence and energy, which will all likely translate into better performance outcomes on the lanes. Let’s get started!

Why do men lose weight faster than women?

The simple, straightforward answer is that men have higher metabolisms. Let’s take a look at why that is, and what it means.

All of the metabolic processes in the body comprise your metabolism. Your muscles, bones, organs (brain, lungs, heart, etc.), and digestive tract (digestion, absorption, and storage) are all metabolically active. Your metabolism, at rest, can be estimated and measured via your basal metabolic rate (BMR). Your metabolism that includes your daily activities can be estimated via your total energy expenditure (TEE).

Basal metabolic rate (BMR)

Your BMR is the number of calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic life-sustaining functions. In other words, it is how many calories you would need to consume in order to keep your body alive. Men are, on average, five inches taller than women and they typically have a higher muscle and bone mass compared to women, which automatically increases their BMR. This higher BMR requires more calories to ...