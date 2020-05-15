The 10 Exercises That Every Bowler Should Do - Part 2

Image credit

Article Contents

  • 1. Split squats modification: assisted split squats
  • 2. Goblet squats modification: squat to a box with assistance
  • 3. Deadlifts modification: glute bridges
  • 4. Rows modification: seated band or cable rows
  • 5. Pull-ups modification: lat pulldown
  • 6. Turkish get-ups modification: half get-up or arm bar
  • 7. Dead bugs modification: dead bug hold
  • 8. Rotational medicine ball slams modification: banded rotations
  • 9. Final thoughts

In my last article, I reviewed 10 exercises that every bowler should include in their training programs to be able to move more efficiently and develop strength to prevent injuries. While those exercises are baseline movements that I would start with for most individuals beginning a training program, someone who is completely new to training or who has had injuries in the past may struggle with some of those baseline movements.

When working with large groups such as high school and collegiate teams, strength and conditioning coaches may program one movement pattern for the entire team, but then provide individual modifications with regressions when we see an athlete who is unable to perform a movement safely. In this article, I will provide the regression for each of the 10 recommended exercises from the previous article. I highly recommend trying the baseline movements first, as sometimes we truly are stronger and more capable than we think.

I often get asked if male and female bowlers should be doing different exercises. The answer is no. A female bowler (or any athlete) can do the same exercises as a male bowler. Sex does not dictate the ability to perform functional movements. Age is also irrelevant. The exercises provided are recommended for anyone across the board. The only differences will be the intensity at which they are performed and the specific variations of the movements.

For example, at one of the facilities where I train, we have a 75-year-old couple in our adult general fitness group. There are also individuals who just graduated from college and competed in athletics in that group. They all do the same training program, but they each use different weights based on their individual strength levels. By no means should older adults stay away from heavier weights; they are just as ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Fitness Myths Debunked

By:

The PBA/PWBA Round Table: Preparing for Bowling’s Return

Featuring Packy Hanrahan, Marshall Kent, Bill O'Neill, Verity Crawley, Clara Guerrero, and Tannya Roumimper

By:

The 10 Exercises That Every Bowler Should Do

By:

Health Coaching FAQs – Part 1

Good habits for weight loss and fueling yourself for competition

By:

Health Coaching FAQs – Part 2

Diet versus exercise, keys to motivation, and intermittent fasting

By:

Heather D'Errico

About Heather D'Errico

Heather is an NSCA-certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, an ACE-certified Personal Trainer, a Certified Functional Strength Coach, and a Licensed Massage Therapist. She has a Master's in Kinesiology (Exercise Science). Heather is a former collegiate bowler for Robert Morris University and assistant coach for the University of Central Missouri. She currently works with athletes of all sports and has recently launched BowlFIT, a website with training programs for bowlers. Heather is also the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for SUNY Brockport.