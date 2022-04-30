the-btm-player-profile-jason-sterner

I recently took some time to chat with Jason Sterner. Jason is a PBA champion and a member of the Waco Wonders, who were recently crowned champions of the PBA Elias Cup. Jason has been on the PBA Tour for 14 years now, but in the last few years, he has made more TV appearances and stepladder finals, and it seems we are just now getting to know who he really is. Nicknamed “Flash” for his speed to the line ever since a young age, he has accelerated his way to three PBA Tour titles, King of the Lanes in 2021, 12 regional titles, and he is now a PBA Elias Cup champion.

I asked Jason about the lessons he has learned throughout his career and how he has made it out on tour to this point.

When did you begin bowling?

I began bowling when I was 4 or 5 years old, and I began bowling on the national tour in 2009.

When did you decide you wanted to dedicate your life to bowling?

When I got to high school, I started watching bowling on TV. I was around 14 or 15 years old and noticed I started getting pretty good at bowling. When I realized I could make money at it, I just started taking a shot at it and didn’t look back.

What is your biggest win?

The 2019 PBA Illinois Open, because I had to climb the ladder against four Hall of Famers or future Hall of Famers (Simonsen, Rash, Belmo, and Tackett) on a ...