the-btm-player-profile-kyle-troup

We recently had a chance to sit down and chat with the 2021 Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year, Kyle Troup. He was kind enough to answer some questions so that fans could get a little insight into who he is as a person and how his path led him to where he is now.

Who was the coach, or coaches, that helped guide you along your path?

I was coached by Ron Clifton out of Winston-Salem, NC, when I was younger. He started the foundation for my physical game and success. I now work with Shawn Ryan and Eric Kraus, our Storm Tour Reps.

What is the best advice you have received, and who did it come from?

My father, Guppy Troup, always said to have fun—which sounds cliché, but it makes it easier to compete. Also, focus on your process and stay in the moment.

On the flip side, what is the best advice you have given someone else?

Love what you do and you’ll enjoy it every day.

What do you look at when you’re on the lanes?

I target at the arrows.

If you could pick a piece of your game to improve on the most, what would it be?

I would have to say getting steeper angles and ...