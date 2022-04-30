the-btm-player-profile-stefanie-johnson

I recently had the chance to interview PWBA superstar Stefanie Johnson. The former PWBA Rookie of the Year and four-time PWBA champion took some time out of her busy schedule to answer a few questions for us and let us in on some of the important details of her competitive experience.

Who was the coach, or coaches, that helped guide you along your path?

USBC Hall of Famer, Pat Costello.

What is the best advice you have received, and who did it come from?

Pat always told us to be here in the now and focus on the moment at hand.

On the flip side, what is the best advice you have given someone else?

I have paid that forward many times, and I tell everyone to be realistic with their expectations and control how they handle situations.

When did you decide you wanted to dedicate your life to bowling?

In high school, I ...