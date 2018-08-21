Why I Decided to Improve My Health

Many of the professional bowlers on both the PWBA Tour and PBA Tour have begun to take their health and fitness goals seriously, for various reasons. The sport has evolved over the years, and so have the tournament formats. Some events have much longer qualifying blocks, such as the PWBA Tour events, which have extended qualifying to 16 games in one day.

In order to compete in elite-level events, many bowlers have noticed that it is beneficial to have energy and stamina at the end of the day, along with the ability to recover quickly for the next day. This has led to a trend of elite bowlers pushing the envelope with their training off the lanes and in the gym. If you follow certain bowlers on the various social media sites, you will notice more footage of them taking part in different workout regimens to prepare for each season. For others, though, the idea of training off the lanes is still new and sparks curiosity, both on where to start and on what the potential benefits are.

For this month’s article, I decided to interview a few professionals who have recently focused on new training regimens and making changes to their fitness levels. We discussed their motivations, the specific changes they’ve made, and what benefits and changes they’ve noticed in their bowling games as a result. Special thanks to PBA and PWBA pros AJ Johnson, Anggie Ramirez, and Jason Sterner for sharing their stories!

What was your motivation to make changes to your health and fitness?

AJ Johnson

I wanted to make changes with my health and fitness mainly for myself, and creating a better version of myself personally and for bowling overall. We travel quite a bit ...