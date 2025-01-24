Roto Grip Ultimate Wrecker

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Ultimate Wrecker
Reviewed:June 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:PURE-Response Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Cherry / Old Gold / Wine
Core Specs
Name:Wrecker + AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.045
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Ultimate Wrecker brings back both the Wrecker nameplate and the HP2 line for Roto Grip. The symmetrical Wrecker + AI core provides a lower RG and a higher differential than the Neutron core that was found in the original Wrecker, the Wreck-It, and the Wreck-Em. The coverstock has also been updated from the hybrid 52ML cover that was on the original Wrecker. The new PURE-Response Hybrid veneer comes out of the box finished with Power Edge polish. These enhancements allow the Ultimate Wrecker to provide more total hook than the previous shiny Wrecker-line balls to better match up on today’s oils. It was best in our testing on medium to dry conditions and after the lanes started to break down.

Cranker

Cranker loved the motion from the Ultimate Wrecker on our fresh medium oil pattern. He really liked how strong the ball was downlane and how much continuation it provided at the back end. The Hyped Pearl stayed in his bag for a very long time, and he drilled multiple of them with different layouts to replace them as they started to burn out. The Ultimate Wrecker offered more traction in the oil and was more responsive to the dry compared to the Hyped. This difference in motion let him start farther left with the Ultimate Wrecker without having to close off his angles. He could send this ball right and watch it come back to the pocket shot after shot. It produced more length but was not as angular as the Optimum Idol Pearl for him on this condition. He saw an even bigger difference in reaction compared to the

Additional Roto Grip Ultimate Wrecker Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.