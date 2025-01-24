General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Ultimate Wrecker
|Reviewed:
|June 2025
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|PURE-Response Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Cherry / Old Gold / Wine
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Wrecker + AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Ultimate Wrecker brings back both the Wrecker nameplate and the HP2 line for Roto Grip. The symmetrical Wrecker + AI core provides a lower RG and a higher differential than the Neutron core that was found in the original Wrecker, the Wreck-It, and the Wreck-Em. The coverstock has also been updated from the hybrid 52ML cover that was on the original Wrecker. The new PURE-Response Hybrid veneer comes out of the box finished with Power Edge polish. These enhancements allow the Ultimate Wrecker to provide more total hook than the previous shiny Wrecker-line balls to better match up on today’s oils. It was best in our testing on medium to dry conditions and after the lanes started to break down.
Cranker
Cranker loved the motion from the Ultimate Wrecker on our fresh medium oil pattern. He really liked how strong the ball was downlane and how much continuation it provided at the back end. The Hyped Pearl stayed in his bag for a very long time, and he drilled multiple of them with different layouts to replace them as they started to burn out. The Ultimate Wrecker offered more traction in the oil and was more responsive to the dry compared to the Hyped. This difference in motion let him start farther left with the Ultimate Wrecker without having to close off his angles. He could send this ball right and watch it come back to the pocket shot after shot. It produced more length but was not as angular as the Optimum Idol Pearl for him on this condition. He saw an even bigger difference in reaction compared to the
