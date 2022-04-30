the-btm-player-profile-tommy-jones

Before the two-handed technique became the go-to style for the power players, Tommy Jones was the guy on the PBA Tour who would leave spectators in awe while watching what he could do with a bowling ball.

The list of achievements and accolades Mr. Jones has collected during his time on the PBA Tour can go head-to-head with any of the all-time greats. Here is just a snippet of what he’s done since joining the PBA Tour in 2001, courtesy of the PBA’s website:

PBA Rookie of the Year (2001-02)

PBA Player of the Year (2005-06)

PBA Hall of Fame (2020)

PBA League Elias Cup champion (2013; 2014; 2016-17)

PBA League Mark Roth MVP award winner (2016)

Ranked 30th on the list of the 50 Greatest Players in PBA History (2009)

18 PBA standard titles

2 PBA major titles

Team USA member (2008-18)

Mr. Jones will also be forever known for his magical performance in the 2020 PBA Hall of Fame Classic, as he would bowl just the 27th televised 300 game during the championship match versus Darren Tang, picking up the title on the very weekend that he was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame!

I was recently able to sit down with Mr. Jones and ask him a few questions.

How old were you when you first found your way onto the bowling lanes?

I was four years old (1983).

At this point in your career, what would you consider your biggest win?

Oh, that’s an easy one: the 63rd US Open back during the 2005-06 season in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Currently, what is your favorite ball in the bag?

Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid. That one is special.

How about your favorite ball of all time?

Come on, man…that’s an easy one: the Ebonite Vortex 2 Pearl! The Vortex line ...