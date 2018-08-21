General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Pearl CFI
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Pink Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Black Widow Pink is the latest addition to Hammer’s Black Widow series, joining the Black/Gold, Gold, and Urethane among their current Black Widow offerings. This new release uses the same asymmetrical Gas Mask core shape as previous Widows, but with an upgrade to the coverstock. The Black Widow Pink uses the Aggression Pearl CFI cover, which is the same shell used on high performance Hammer balls like the Rip’D Pearl and Statement Pearl. This is the strongest coverstock used to date on a Black Widow release, helping the Black Widow Pink to create a big move at the breakpoint and back end.
This ball’s sharp movement off the breakpoint gave all three of our testers plenty of downlane recovery on our medium oil test pattern. The Black Widow Pink is clean enough through the heads to play straighter in the front of the lane, while still creating enough traction for players who like starting farther left. Stroker started with this ball around 12 at the arrows and got it out to eight downlane. Tweener was near the center of the lane, crossing 16 at the arrows and feeding his ball out to seven at the breakpoint. Cranker was crossing the middle arrow and also getting his ball out to seven downlane. The Black Widow Pink gave all three testers enough traction through the oil on shots missed left of target to still slap out the 10 pin. Their misses right of target would sometimes creep high into the pocket if they got this ball to the
